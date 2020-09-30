Global RiskNews Briefs

China Greenlights Another Covid-19 Vaccine for Human Testing

30 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

AstraZeneca, a Chinese drugmaker on the frontlines of the COVID-19 vaccine development, has been collaborating with PLC to produce a vaccine for the infectious disease, which has now killed over one million people worldwide. The most recent vaccine has won approval from regulators and will now enter the process of testing vaccine candidates in China. The vaccine was developed alongside Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, the worlds’ leading producer of hepatitis B vaccines.

The vaccine has already been tested on animals and was found to protect both mice and monkeys from the virus. The companies have not released information on where the trials would be conducted, however, since there are relatively few COVID-19 cases within China it is likely that the research will have to be expedited elsewhere. The initial trials have taken place in China.

Read More: China Greenlights Another Covid-19 Vaccine for Human Testing

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China contained Covid-19. Now, hundreds of millions of people there are about to go on vacation at the same time

October 1, 2020

Singapore touts blockchain use in COVID-19 data management

September 30, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2