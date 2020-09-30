China Greenlights Another Covid-19 Vaccine for Human Testing

AstraZeneca, a Chinese drugmaker on the frontlines of the COVID-19 vaccine development, has been collaborating with PLC to produce a vaccine for the infectious disease, which has now killed over one million people worldwide. The most recent vaccine has won approval from regulators and will now enter the process of testing vaccine candidates in China. The vaccine was developed alongside Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, the worlds’ leading producer of hepatitis B vaccines.

The vaccine has already been tested on animals and was found to protect both mice and monkeys from the virus. The companies have not released information on where the trials would be conducted, however, since there are relatively few COVID-19 cases within China it is likely that the research will have to be expedited elsewhere. The initial trials have taken place in China.

