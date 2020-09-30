4.83 million DDoS attacks took place in the first half of 2020, a 15% increase

Cybersecurity firm Netscout revealed in a recent report that DDoS attacks soared in the first half of 2020, with attackers honing in on healthcare, e-commerce, and educational services all linked to COVID-19. The DDoS attacks observed in the first half of 2020 exhibited threat actors deploying sophisticated, high-throughput attacks designed to quickly take down targets. DDoS attack methodology has also shifted, according to Netscout.

Netscout believes the trend of conducting shorter, harder-hitting and complex multi-vector attacks on behalf of threat actors will continue to harm the cybersecurity industry. Netscout wrote that it is imperative that security professionals are vigilant in protecting their employers’ critical infrastructure to mitigate the risk of a strong DDoS attack. According to the report, more than 929,000 DDoS attacks occurred in May 2020, breaking a record for the single largest number of attacks in a month. In total, the first six months of 2020 saw 4.83 million DDoS attacks, a 15% increase from the first six months of 2019.

