Saudi Arabia announces more than $200 million in UN aid funding to Yemen

Saudi Arabia announced that it plans to send more than $200 million in funding to UN aid agencies currently working in Yemen after CNN investigators highlighted a crisis in aid funding for the war-stricken and impoverished nation. CNN’s investigation revealed that Yemen’s aid fell from $1 billion to just $500 million this year, despite the worsening quality of life in the country.

In a televised statement released on Friday, The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre announced the additional Saudi funding. The statement claimed that the Relief Centre signed three agreements with UN organizations the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization, and UNCHR. Saudi Arabia claims that it hopes the organizations u=tilize the additional aid as best as possible and focus on implementing the programs immediately.