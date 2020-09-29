Paris Knife Attack Near Former Charlie Hebdo Office Is Probed as Terrorism

In Paris, two civilians were critically wounded in a knife attack nearby the former Charlie Hebdo office in which a horrific terrorist attack occurred just five years ago. Prosecutors are now investigating the knife attack as terrorism-motivated, due to its nature and aggressiveness. The assault began when a man with a butcher’s knife approached and stabbed two employees of a television company. One of the victims fled the scene, however, the attacker followed.

The attack took place on the Rue Nicolas Appert, the same street in which Charlie Hebdo’s office was located in 2015 when the massacre occurred. Police currently have two suspects in custody, including a native Pakistani. France is still recovering from the devastating Charlie Hebdo attacks just five years ago.

