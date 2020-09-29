CyberNews Briefs

French Shipping Giant CMA CGM Discloses Security Breach

29 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

On Monday, French shipping company CMA CGM released a statement detailing their struggle with a recent cyberattack in which they were forced to take some systems offline and disable external access to IT applications. While the shipping giant has refrained from releasing additional information about the attack, it likely involved a piece of file-encrypting ransomware called Ragnar Locker. The same ransomware is known to have attacked the renewable energy company EDP Renewables.

CMA CGM boasts 755 offices, 750 warehouses, and 110,000 employees around 160 different countries. The shipping giant has a fleet of 489 vessels and serves the majority of commercial ports worldwide. CMA is not the first shipping giant to be targeted by malicious actors, as Maersk was hit by the NotPetya attack in 107. The Meditteranean Shipping Company also suffered an outage earlier this year due to a ransomware attack.

