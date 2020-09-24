Wave of massacres signals new chapter in Colombia’s conflict

Recent attacks on a small gathering in Columbia signifies renewed conflict and a rising tide of violence as the country struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic economically and politically. Over the weekend, two massacres on Columbian citizens occurred, one involving six casualties, and one in Narino killing four. According to official data, over 230 citizens have been killed in massacres in 2020 alone.

The deaths signal a new chapter in the country’s history of senseless bloodshed, with previous conflicts occurring between state law enforcement and guerrillas. Violence within the country is now signified by a patchwork of feuds between criminal groups arguing over drug routes, illegal mines, and gasoline smuggling routes.

