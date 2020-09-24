Software vendor Tyler Technologies tells U.S. local government clients it was hacked

Tyler Technologies, a software vendor whose products are used by US states and local governments to conduct elections and share election data, announced on Wednesday that its internal systems had been compromised by an unknown third party. Tyler’s software and platforms are used by elections officials to display voting results, however, the company does not believe that clients’ software had been breached in the incident.

The company is a major provider of emergency management and other programs to US government entities at the local level. Tyler Technologies stated that they were working to restore internal systems and had notified law enforcement of the incident. The company has not responded to questions such as if there was a ransomware demand or how it detected the breach. The security snafu comes as the FBI and US DHS warned earlier in the week that foreign hackers were likely attempting to break into websites reporting election results, like the ones that Tyler Technologies runs.

