India and China agree to stop sending troops to disputed Himalayan border

On Monday, India and China entered into an agreement in which both sides pledged to stop sending more troops to the disputed Himalayas border after increased tensions between the two powers that led to bloodshed. Indian and Chinese military commanders met to discuss the stabilizing of tensions along the border, which is called the Line of Actual Control. The land is loosely defined as a demarcation line separating the two countries, however, both sides have claimed that each other’s troops were crossing the border intentionally.

Both sides agreed to strengthen communication on the ground to avoid misunderstandings such as recently when hand-to-hand combat resulted in casualties and injuries on both sides. India and China also agreed not to take unilateral action that would alter the situation. In June’s incident, roughly 20 Indian soldiers were killed, marking the deadliest affair between the two countries over a border dispute in over 40 years.