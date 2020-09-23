Activision Refutes Claims of 500K-Account Hack

Call of Duty parent company Activision has denied all reports that its systems were compromised in a hack that stole personal information belonging to 500,000 users. The first alleged breach was flagged by a Twitter user, quickly gaining traction among the community, with consumers claiming that account credentials were being changed. Users claimed that they were unable to recover accounts that were compromised by hackers.

Activision has called the claims false after the tweets caused panic amongst Call of Duty fans. These accounts can contain payment details, and two-factor authentication is unavailable for the devices at this time, making a successful brute-force attack more likely. Activision accounts are linked to franchise titles such as Warzone and Modern Warfare, tied to Xbox, Playstation, or Steam. There is an obvious amount of personally identifiable information lying in users’ accounts, however, it is unlikely that the attack actually occurred due to Activision’s statements.