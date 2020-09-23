CyberNews Briefs

Activision Refutes Claims of 500K-Account Hack

23 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

Call of Duty parent company Activision has denied all reports that its systems were compromised in a hack that stole personal information belonging to 500,000 users. The first alleged breach was flagged by a Twitter user, quickly gaining traction among the community, with consumers claiming that account credentials were being changed. Users claimed that they were unable to recover accounts that were compromised by hackers.

Activision has called the claims false after the tweets caused panic amongst Call of Duty fans. These accounts can contain payment details, and two-factor authentication is unavailable for the devices at this time, making a successful brute-force attack more likely. Activision accounts are linked to franchise titles such as Warzone and Modern Warfare, tied to Xbox, Playstation, or Steam. There is an obvious amount of personally identifiable information lying in users’ accounts, however, it is unlikely that the attack actually occurred due to Activision’s statements.

Read More: Activision Refutes Claims of 500K-Account Hack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Gamer Credentials Now a Booming, Juicy Target for Hackers

September 24, 2020

179 Arrested in Massive Global Dark Web Takedown

September 23, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2