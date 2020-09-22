Six Indicted for Bribing Amazon Workers in $100m Scheme

According to a recent statement, six individuals have been indicted for their involvement in a bribery scheme against Amazon employees. The six men and women attempted to bribe Amazon workers to gain an unfair competitive advantage on Amazon Marketplace estimated to be worth $100m. The six criminals live across the US and in India.

They have been charged with conspiracy to use a communication facility in order to commit commercial bribery, alongside conspiracy to access a third party protected computer without proper authorization, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The six threat actors posed as consultants to third-party sellers on the marketplace. Items listed by the sellers were flagged by Amazon for a variety of reasons, including violating IP laws and removing products after customer complaints.

