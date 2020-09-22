CyberNews Briefs

Six Indicted for Bribing Amazon Workers in $100m Scheme

22 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

According to a recent statement, six individuals have been indicted for their involvement in a bribery scheme against Amazon employees. The six men and women attempted to bribe Amazon workers to gain an unfair competitive advantage on Amazon Marketplace estimated to be worth $100m. The six criminals live across the US and in India.

They have been charged with conspiracy to use a communication facility in order to commit commercial bribery, alongside conspiracy to access a third party protected computer without proper authorization, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The six threat actors posed as consultants to third-party sellers on the marketplace. Items listed by the sellers were flagged by Amazon for a variety of reasons, including violating IP laws and removing products after customer complaints.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

