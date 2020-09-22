The Defense Innovation Unit is looking to effectively streamline their efforts in finding solutions to hidden problems that lie in emerging crises. The agency is planning on launching a new consortium management firm to help aid the new program alongside the National Security Innovation Network, a branch of the DIU. This branch specifically targets human capital that turns new innovative ideas into reality. The consortium will be called the Institute for Nascent Innovation (I4NI).

The consortium will bring together a group of diverse universities, businesses, inventors, scientists, and entrepreneurs to collaborate on ongoing projects. In a request for consortium prototype proposals released on Friday, the agency stated that its goal is to have the community functioning as a strategic responsive cell. The group will look to stay on the cutting edge of new tech by honing in on emerging issues, then will move to predictive solutions, attempting to anticipate problems before they occur.

Read More: Program Under Defense Innovation Unit Is Launching a New Consortium