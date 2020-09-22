CyberNews Briefs

Details of 540,000 sports referees taken in failed ransomware attack

22 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

ArbiterSports, a software developer for sports leagues to manage referees, has released a statement claiming they were the victims of a failed ransomware attack in which 540,000 registered members had their personal information stolen. The company is the official software provider for the NCAA and other leagues. According to Arbiter, the attack occurred in July of this year.

ArbiterSports stated that their security teams were able to identify the breach and prevent hackers from encrypting files, however, they were unable to control the release of sensitive information when the operators stole a copy of its backups. This information was disclosed in a data breach notification letter that was files across multiple states. The stolen data contained information on three web applications used by sports leagues to manage schedules.

