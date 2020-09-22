‘Dark Overlord’ Cyber Extortionist Pleads Guilty

Nathan Wyatt, a member of the notorious Dark Overlord cyber extortion gang, will now face five years in prison as a result of his guilty plea in court earlier this week. Wyatt will also owe his victims $1 million in reparations and will remain under law enforcement supervision after the sentence has been served. Dark Overlord is well known for its hack on Netflix in which they pilfered unreleased episodes of the popular comedy “Orange Is the New Black,” leaking them publicly despite the fact that Netflix paid extortion demands.

The group has also hacked into healthcare organizations as well as a public accounting firm. Dark Overlord typically uses the same tactics and agenda, first, they steal sensitive data, encrypting it. Then, they request that the victim pay or adheres to their extortion demands. If not, the group leaks the data publicly. Wyatt allegedly used email and phone accounts to issue extortion and aggressive threats to Missouri.

