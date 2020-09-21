In Germany, a woman seeking treatment for an emergency life-threatening condition died after a ransomware attack hit the hospital she was located in Düsseldorf. The woman was forced to relocate to a further facility, which caused her to pass in transport. German authorities are still investigating the perpetrators of the attack under suspicion of negligent manslaughter. The incident occurred last Friday when the ransomware attack harmed the hospital’s ability to operate properly.

The ransomware strain used in the attack remains unclear, and German authorities continue to search for links to a cybercrime group to find who conducted the attack. According to a local report, the cyberattack encrypted roughly 30 hospital servers, displaying a message stating to contact the attackers. Police eventually communicated with the perpetrators, telling them that the attack had subsequently affected the University hospital rather than just the college. The attackers reportedly withdrew the extortion demand and provided a decryption key soon after.

Read More: A Patient Dies After a Ransomware Attack Hits a Hospital