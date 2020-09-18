News BriefsTechnology

Justice Wants to Add Facial Recognition to Marshals’ Smartphones

18 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

The Department of Justice is seeking to install facial recognition tools into US Marshals Agents’ smartphones to assist with the safe transfer of prisoners around the nation. The facial recognition could potentially help the agency identify prisoners during transfer with speed and accuracy, making the process both more efficient and stable. A software development kit is currently being developed to begin building a tool to be integrated into existing in house applications created by the Marshals Service and Bureau of Prisons.

The final product will hopefully include an interface with existing systems that allow marshals to photograph a prisoner and match it using artificial intelligence to photos in a pre-established image gallery. The photo-matching will then provide marshals with relevant information such as origin, destination, medical information, security concerns, and prisoner identity. The agency is currently digitalizing all prisoner information for transfers, as this sensitive data is typically stored in a paper packet that accompanies prisoners on transfers.

Read More: Justice Wants to Add Facial Recognition to Marshals’ Smartphones

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Defense Innovation Board Adopts AI Testing, Digital Workforce Recruitment Resolutions

September 17, 2020

Modern Space Missions Lead to Standing Joint NASA, DOE Coordinating Group

September 16, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2