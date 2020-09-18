The US Department of Justice has charged three Iranian hackers allegedly involved with the threat actor group APT39, accusing them of curating a campaign intended to steal critical data related to US projects and intellectual property in aerospace and satellite technology. This is the third time in just three days in which the DoJ has charged Iranian cyber attackers. The three men, Said Pourkarim Arabi, Mohammed Reza Espargham, and Mohammad Bayati, are all Iranian nationals.

The men allegedly ran a coordinated identity theft campaign as well as hacking on behalf of a designated terrorist organization, the Islamic Revolutionary Gaurd Corps. The campaign ran from roughly July 2015 to February 2019, according to the indictment. The men had a target list of more than 1,800 accounts at one point during the campaign, including international governments and aerospace development firms. Organizations in the US, UK, Australia, Israel, and Singapore were targeted among the course of the campaign.

Read More: Iranian Hackers Indicted for Stealing Aerospace & Satellite Tracking Data