This week, Apple patched roughly a dozen vulnerabilities and introduced new privacy features to accompany the rollout of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The addressed security flaws impact different operating system components such as Assets, Icons, AppleAVD, Sandbox, Siri, and WebKit. The flaws could result in several different occurrences, such as system crash, writing kernel memory, leaking user information, accessing restricted files, allowing attackers to download malicious content or execute arbitrary code.

The updates will be applicable to iPhone 6s and later, iPod touch 7th generation, iPad Air 2 and later, and iPad mini 4 and later. Apple also revamped its privacy features, such as notifications when the camera and microphone are recording and alerting the user when data is copied and pasted. Users can also deny apps access to precise locations, providing them with a general idea of geographical standing instead. Users will also be informed when applications request local network access.

Read More: iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Patch Vulnerabilities, Introduce New Privacy Features