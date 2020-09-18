Global RiskNews Briefs

Developing Countries Push to Limit Patent Protections for Covid-19 Vaccines

18 Sep 2020

A group of developing countries is currently pushing to limit patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines. The countries are seeking an inexpensive copy of the vaccine to be produced for administration in poorer nations. The group consists of Ghana, Pakistan, Senegal, South Africa, and others and is backed by United Nations agencies and activist groups.

The drug is currently being tested by pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna. The stance creates tension between the countries and the pharmaceutical industry, which claims to support the wide distribution of the vaccine but has expressed concerns over copying drugs and risking unsafe vaccinations. Pfizer has stated that sidestepping patent protections for the vaccine would be reckless and dangerous.

