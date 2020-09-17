Global RiskNews Briefs

More than 1,000 Jewish pilgrims blocked from entering Ukraine over coronavirus fears

17 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

At the Belarus-Ukraine border, more than 1,000 Orthodox Jews await acceptance into the countries for a religious pilgrimage that has been blocked due to COVID-19 concerns. Ukrainian government footage revealed hundreds of men and boys setting up tents along a highway in Belarus, trying to enter into Ukraine. Ukraine’s borders have been closed off to foreigners since August. The travelers have received food and water, according to the Ukrainian border service. Rows of barricade material have been erected alongside the border, and armed guards have been monitoring for illegal entry.

The Orthodox Jews are attempting to travel to the burial site of the late 18th century Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who was the great-grandson of the founder of the Hasidic movement. The gravesite is located in Uman, Ukraine, and is the site of a yearly pilgrimage conducted by ultra-Orthodox Jews around the Jewish New Year celebration of Rosh Hashanah.

Read More: More than 1,000 Jewish pilgrims blocked from entering Ukraine over coronavirus fears

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Maria Kolesnikova charged under Belarus security law

September 17, 2020

Top Belarus activist says authorities threatened to kill her

September 10, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2