Defense Innovation Board Adopts AI Testing, Digital Workforce Recruitment Resolutions

On Tuesday, the Defense Innovation Board met to discuss resolutions for two federal technology issues. The board also brought up plans to broaden the agency’s work in space innovation and advancement. A new space subcommittee was formed to support this goal as well as to supplement the Space Force in their efforts. The board is comprised of national security technology innovators. The board also decided to adopt resolutions regarding testing protocols for artificial intelligence systems and strategies, aiming to aid the Defense Department in attracting digital talent.

Following long discussions over both issues, the resolution was adopted and changes in testing AI systems will soon occur. Currently, no proven methods for testing and evaluating nondeterministic AI systems exist. However, researchers at MIT have stated that it is critical to have a strong and clear set of guidelines on procedures for testing, evaluation, verification, and validation of these AI systems in order to create confidence in the tech.

