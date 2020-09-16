U.S., Israel, U.A.E., Bahrain Sign Peace Accord

On Tuesday, US President Trump presided over the signing of a peace agreement between US ally Israel and two Gulf Nations, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. Trump has called this advancement in Middle Eastern peace efforts the foundation for a broader alignment against Iran. If more countries within the region partake in the signing of the peace accord, this would fundamentally change the geopolitical dynamic of the region, which has been positioned against Israel for decades.

The peace agreement has been named the Abraham Accords and was brokered by the US. The accord normalizes relations between the two Gulf nations and Israel, isolating Tehran. The agreement also neglects the Palestinians, who have repeatedly avoided engagement with the US and its peace efforts since Washington moved to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. This accord brings together top US allies in the geo-political battlefield region.

