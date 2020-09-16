Half of US citizens would share medical data beyond COVID-19 despite surveillance state worries

According to a new study, over half of US citizens are willing to partake in sharing medical records to further the COVID-19 vaccine and health developments. However, fears of a surveillance state are still present despite the growing threat of COVID-19. Worldwide cases are slowly reaching 30 million total, and governments are searching for ways to mitigate the medical implications and pressure felt by hospitals as a result of the high infection rate.

Some proposed methods are a form of contact tracing, in which individuals are tasked with reporting test results to an application, which then notifies all users of the same app that have been in contact with the affected individual. These services utilize Bluetooth to essentially track every move the user makes. Half of US citizens have stated that they would download these services to help prevent the spread of the virus, despite the growing concern over surveillance and privacy.

