US reaches $1.5 billion settlement with Daimler over emissions scandal

On Monday, The US DOJ released information regarding a settlement reached with Daimler over an emissions cheating scandal. The agreement between the two entities resulted in Daimler agreeing to pay $1.5 billion in reparations. The deal was proposed between the DoJ, the Environmental Protection Agency, the California Air Resources Board, and Daimler. This will clear Daimler of all accusations of violating the US Clean Air Act.

Daimler will pay $945 million in penalties, including civil and otherwise. The automaker is also required to recall and repair all affected Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles sold with a defective device. This is what caused the emissions scandal back in 2016, which came to light when engineers realized that the vehicles were producing more nitrogen oxide than legally permitted.

