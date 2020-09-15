In Global Covid-19 Vaccine Race, Chinese Shot Receives First Foreign Approval

As the international race for a Covid-19 vaccine heats up, nationalism across the globe has been on the rise. Rather than cooperating through international channels to develop a readily available and effective vaccine, most countries are instead focusing on providing access to their population.

Accompanying this race to develop a vaccine has been the presence of cyber-espionage between the world’s intelligence agencies, turning countries against each other as spies and governments do everything in their power to find a solution to this tragic pandemic. International lawyers put out statements concluding that “COVID-19 vaccine research, manufacture, and distribution are . . . essential medical services and part of States’ critical infrastructure that must be protected by international law” and that “harmful cyber activity may undermine States’ and global efforts to contain and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

