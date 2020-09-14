Yoshihide Suga picked by Japan’s governing party to succeed Shinzo Abe

Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation due to reasons of poor health. Japan’s governing party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has elected Yoshihide Suga as its nominee for a new leader to succeed Abe, which means that he is almost certain to hold the position. Suga currently serves as the chief cabinet secretary and was expected by the public to win the LDP support vote.

Suga is a close ally of Mr. Abe, meaning he will likely continue policies and procedures set up and supported by Mr. Abe in his time as Prime Minister. Suga won 377 of the total 534 votes among lawmakers and representatives, beating two competitors for the slot. Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, and Shigeru Ishiba, a former secretary and defense minister, were also being considered for the role.

