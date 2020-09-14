US Court Documents Published in Ransomware Attack

14 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Threat actors who targeted the Fourth Judicial District Court of Louisiana successfully have published alleged stolen court documents on an online forum. The hackers used a ransomware variant known as Conti in the attack, which occurred earlier this year after Conti was spotted in the wild in December of 2019. Conti utilizes the same ransomware note as the Ryuk-crypto-malware family, and the two groups contain code similarities.

The documents were published virtually on the dark web earlier this week, claiming that the contents offered proof of the attack on the US Court. The files contain responsive verdicts for a second-degree kidnapping, an armed robbery, and a case of aggravated rape while other documents seemingly relate to excuses processed by jurors. The court handles civil, criminal, and juvenile cases as one of Louisiana’s 42 judicial districts.

