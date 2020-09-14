Equinix, a data center and colocation services provider, confirmed that they had been targeted by cyberattackers in a ransomware attack against its systems. The company boasts 200 data centers across 25 countries and is headquartered in California. Equinix has declined to release information pertaining to the attack, other than that it has impacted a portion of the company’s internal systems. Law enforcement has been working alongside the company’s security teams to investigate the attack.

Equinix stated that the risk to customers was low, as most operate using their own equipment within the centers. This excludes customer data from being at risk as a result of the attack and has resulted in most customers’ being able to maintain normal operations. The data center giant also claims that data on customer equipment was not impacted.

Read More: Data Center Provider Equinix Hit by Ransomware