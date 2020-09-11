CyberNews Briefs

Microsoft confirms Chinese, Iranian, and Russian cyber-attacks on Biden and Trump campaigns

11 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

Yesterday, Microsoft confirmed that Chinese, Iranian, and Russian hackers attempted to breach email accounts associated with both the Biden and Trump election campaigns, confirming former suspicions over foreign interference in the US 2020 presidential elections. According to Microsoft, the majority of the attacks were immediately detected and blocked by security professionals.

The incidents were disclosed yesterday in a blog post in which authorities at Microsoft solidified a DNI report from August that stated Chinese and Iranian hackers were targeting the election process. The attacks carried out by Russian backed threat actors were linked to a group known as Fancy Bear or APT28. This group partook in more cyberattacks than the other foreign threats, allegedly targeting US-based consultants serving both the Republican and Democratic parties, think tanks, national and state party organizations, and the European People’s Party.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

