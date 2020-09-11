India and China to ‘quickly disengage’ from border standoff

After months of contention over the border between India and China located in a mountain range in which minor conflict has occurred, the two countries have agreed to disengage from a standoff that is currently ongoing and included gunfire. On Thursday, foreign ministers from both countries met to negotiate the dispute, agreeing on easing tensions within the zone.

The border is referred to as the Line of Actual Control, and over the past several weeks there has been physical conflict between Indian and Chinese soldiers as both sides accuse each other of invading the territory. The clashes have resulted in casualties on both sides. Both countries are aiming to enhance peace and tranquility along the contentious border.

