CyberNews Briefs

Vulnerabilities discovered in PAN-OS, which powers Palo Alto Networks’ firewalls

10 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

Researchers recently discovered vulnerabilities in PAN-OS, which is used to power all of Palo Alto Network’s firewalls, therefore representing a significant risk to the community. Palo Alto has remediated the vulnerability in operating systems 8.1 or later, which can allow attackers to gain access to sensitive data and access the necessary functions to reach the internal segments of the network a company uses. Over 66,000 companies in 150 different countries use Palo Alto Networks.

The flaw has been identified as CVE-2020-2037 and has a severity score of 7.2, potentially affecting up to 85% of the Fortune 500 companies. The vulnerability allows attackers to execute arbitrary OS commands within the firewall. The severity score is justified by the fact that attackers can eventually obtain maximum privileges in the operating software.“

Read More: Vulnerabilities discovered in PAN-OS, which powers Palo Alto Networks’ firewalls

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

IRS Wants to Be Able to Trace ‘Untraceable’ Digital Currencies

September 10, 2020

Bluetooth Bug Could Allow MITM Attacks

September 10, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2