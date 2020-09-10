Vulnerabilities discovered in PAN-OS, which powers Palo Alto Networks’ firewalls

Researchers recently discovered vulnerabilities in PAN-OS, which is used to power all of Palo Alto Network’s firewalls, therefore representing a significant risk to the community. Palo Alto has remediated the vulnerability in operating systems 8.1 or later, which can allow attackers to gain access to sensitive data and access the necessary functions to reach the internal segments of the network a company uses. Over 66,000 companies in 150 different countries use Palo Alto Networks.

The flaw has been identified as CVE-2020-2037 and has a severity score of 7.2, potentially affecting up to 85% of the Fortune 500 companies. The vulnerability allows attackers to execute arbitrary OS commands within the firewall. The severity score is justified by the fact that attackers can eventually obtain maximum privileges in the operating software.“

