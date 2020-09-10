U.S. to Cut Its Force in Iraq to About 3,000 Troops, Commander Says

On Wednesday, roughly 2,200 troops will reportedly be pulled from Afganistan, lowering the total number of troops within the country to roughly 3,000. The move is part of a broader campaign to reduce the US military footprint in contentious countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan prior to the US elections on November 3. A top US commander in the Middle East has also claimed that Iraq has improved its security forces sufficiently, allowing for the US military to withdraw.

Last month, General McKenzie announced plans to cut roughly a third from the US forces in Iraq, representing the steepest cut from military presence in the Middle East since Obama withdrew roughly 1,000 personnel in 2011. Trump has allegedly also determined to pull thousands of troops from Germany, Syria, and Afghanistan.

