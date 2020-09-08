Ransomware Could Be Major Threat to 2020 Election

According to expert analysis and NTT Ltd.’s recently published September global threat report, ransomware could pose a significant threat to US election infrastructure as the US presidential elections are upcoming. NTT Ltd. stated that the voting machines used by several states across the country are vulnerable to attacks and could be targeted by foreign threat actors or other cybercriminals.

NTT Ltd. stated that a chief concern is that the ransomware could be deployed ahead of time, waiting to be activated on election day once voting machines begin running. This could post a threat to the voting process, potentially causing voting operations to cease. However, the publication notes that the threat may not come only from foreign governments looking to interfere in the elections, but from any cybercriminal seeking financial gain.

