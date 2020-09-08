Hong Kong police criticized for tackling 12-year-old to the ground during protests

A gruesome video of Hong Kong police tackling a child to the ground amid protests has widely circulated the internet and attracted the attention of many humans rights activists, as well as drawn criticism for Hong Kong’s law enforcement behavior. The 12-year-old child can be seen thrown to the ground by an officer in uniform amid a pro-democracy protest, which have been occurring for roughly a year.

The student media group at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology posted the video, which includes footage from a bystander’s point of view. Law enforcement defended the officer’s actions, stating that the child had been intercepted for a stop and search when she began to flee the scene.