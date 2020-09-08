CyberNews Briefs

France, Japan, New Zealand warn of sudden spike in Emotet attacks

08 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

Over the past week, agencies in France, Japan, and New Zealand have produced independent security alerts due to a dramatic spike in Emotet malware attacks. The publications warn citizens that the attacks are targeting companies and government agencies through email spam campaigns. When the target receives the email and opens the attached document, they risk infecting their device with what is currently one of the most dangerous malware variants.

Cryptolaemus works to track and analyze Emotet malware campaigns, and their employees have reported that the Emotet botnet has been very active over the past several weeks, particularly in Japan, France, and New Zealand. New Zealand had been heavily targeted through emails originating from E3, which is a mini-botnet that makes up the larger malware infrastructure.

OODA Analyst

