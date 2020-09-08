Final Saudi Verdict Spares Khashoggi Killers From Execution

After the killing of Mr. Khashoggi, a dissident journalist, five men were convicted for their involvement in his death. However, today a Saudi court reached a final decision, reducing the death sentences of the five men to 20-year prison teams each. The Khashoggi case split Saudi Arabia’s heir apparent and the West, as the journalist was killed at the Suadi consulate in Instanbul after undermining Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mohammed bin Salman’s reputation was allegedly affected by Khashoggi’s commentary, according to the case. In may, Khashoggi’s eldest son stated that he believed those convicted for the crime would avoid execution in Suadi Court. Prince Mohammed currently acts as the kingdom’s day to day ruler as he battles to fix his image before the G-20 leader’s summit in November.

