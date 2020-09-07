News BriefsTechnology

Pentagon Awards JEDI Contract To Microsoft—Again—In Blow To Amazon

On Friday, the Department of Defense announced that it has decided to award Microsoft with the contentious $10 billion JEDI contract. This has created more controversy between Microsoft and Amazon, who went to court in a legal fight for the lucrative DoD contract. In October of last year, Microsoft won the contract. However, a review was launched in April following Amazon’s lawsuit that claimed there were errors in the procurement process.

In the lawsuit, Amazon alleges that officials failed to properly evaluate technical aspects of the proposals. Amazon also claims that the Pentagon favored Microsoft for the contract due to President Donald Trump’s poor relationship with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post. The Pentagon recently completed its review of the procurement process and concluded that Microsoft would receive the contract.

