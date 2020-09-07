Nearly 300 arrested in Hong Kong protests over postponed local elections

On Sunday, renewed anti-government protests broke out across Hong Kong amid continued controversy over China’s new national security law imposed in June. The pro-democracy demonstrations were also emboldened by delayed elections, which were set to occur on Sunday. However, the city’s leader decided to postpone the elections until 2021 due to COVID-19 public health concerns.

The protest, which gained more momentum since the demonstrations in previous years pre-COVID-19, resulted in the arrest of 300 civilians. The group claims that the government is manipulating the COVID-19 pandemic to push back elections due to fears that the pro-government party will perform badly in the polls. Of those arrested, roughly 270 were suspected of unlawful assembly, while 5 were suspected of misconduct and 5 others failed to produce identification.