Rescue workers in Beirut hope to find survivor in rubble

Lebanese rescue workers resumed operations just hours ago, searching through rubble from a building collapse that occurred during Beirut’s deadly port explosion. The rescue teams continue to search through the remains after they detected a pulsing signal, indicating that an individual could be alive, trapped beneath the material.

The blast killed and wounded thousands of people, traumatizing and placing stress on the country and its medical systems amid a global pandemic. A Chilean search and rescue dog sniffer detected something as the team was combing through the rubble in the neighborhood of Gemmayzeh. Rescue teams will continue to slowly sift through the rubble throughout the day, being careful not to further endanger potentially trapped civilians.

