Northumbria Uni Campus Closed After Serious Cyber-Attack

Northumbria University in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne has been forced to close its entire campus and reschedule exams following a severe cyberattack. According to the school’s deputy vice-chancellor, the incident caused significant operational disruption. The vice-chancellor also stated that IT teams were working to restore systems and the attacks were still under investigation.

Students at the university have lost access to student portal functions, blackboard, and other platforms necessary for daily studies for the unforeseen future. School authorities stated that these services were made temporarily unavailable as a precautionary measure. Last week, all exams were canceled and the university’s phone lines were unable to take calls pertaining to the clearing. Clearing is an essential part of the UK academic calendar in which universities fill courses. Although the nature of the attack has not been disclosed, security experts have stated it seems to be a ransomware attack.

