China Cracks Down on Mongols Who Say Their Culture Is Being Snuffed Out

Chinese law enforcement is currently searching for protestors in the Inner Mongolia region after demonstrations sparked by a new Chinese policy aimed at establishing Mandarin-language education across Mongolia. The move was extremely controversial, particularly with the ethnic Mongols who feel as though the policy is a move to erase their culture. Throughout the past week, thousands of students and civilians in Inner Mongolia have gathered to protest the move.

The Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center stated that the three-year plan was purposefully attempting to phase out all local history, literature, and ethnic textbooks. Parents have also declared that they will not send their children to school in defiance of the new policy. Videos of demonstrators protesting outside Mongolian schools have spread throughout social media.

