According to an announcement made by the German government, Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent known as Novichok. Navalny has been hospitalized since the incident and transferred to a facility in Germany where he has been receiving care. This represents the strongest evidence that the attack was facilitated and carried out by Russian state agencies.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has demanded Moscow explain the revelation, calling Navaly’s poisoning an attempted murder and an attempt to silence critics of Putin’s rule. The European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies had been updated on the findings and are planning a coordinated response, adding that the West might react with imposing new sanctions. the US also stated that it was discussing their response in coordination with other allies.

Read More: Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Poisoned With Novichok, Berlin Says