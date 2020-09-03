Homeland Security to Propose Biometric Collection Rules

The Department of Homeland Security will likely soon propose a definition of biometrics that are authorized for collection, establishing defined guidelines for biometric surveillance and creating clear rules for this sensitive data’s uses. These regulations are long overdue, as biometric data usage has been a controversial topic over the past several years.

A proposed expansion plan aims to modernize the collection of biometrics and its uses, which would include identity verification, secure document production, and records management. It would also help to prove familial relationships. The proposed rule would authorize the collection of biometrics to apply to identity verification in new techniques such as DNA test results, iris recognition, voice recognition, and enhanced facial recognition technologies.

