CyberNews Briefs

Darknet Moderator Jailed for 11 Years

03 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

Bryan Herrel, a Colorado native, has been sentenced to 11 years for his involvement in moderating disputes on an illegal darknet marketplace called AlphaBay. Herrell was hired by AlphaBay to mediate arguments between vendors and purchasers. However, the site facilitated hundreds of thousands of illegal transactions involving the sale of stolen identities, guns, drugs, credit card numbers, and other illegal contraband.

When Herrell was moderating the site, it was the world’s largest online drug marketplace. Herrell was also tasked with monitoring the site for scammers or fraudsters under the names “Botah” and “Penissmith.” Herrell was paid by AlphaBay in Bitcoin for his work. The founder of AlphaBay, Alexandre Cazes, was indicted in 2017 for running the illicit marketplace.

Read More: Darknet Moderator Jailed for 11 Years

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cyber-Attack on Norwegian Parliament

September 2, 2020

Apple Accidentally Approved Malware to Run on MacOS

September 1, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2