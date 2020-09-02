CyberNews Briefs

New Threat Activity by Lazarus Group Spells Trouble For Orgs

02 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus has allegedly launched several cyber campaigns that aim to raise finances for the country’s missile program. Last week, the US government issued a warning about how the group was currently targeting banks in several different countries. Cybersecurity experts believe that these ventures bring in cash that is then distributed to North Korea’s military weapons programs.

Lazarus has allegedly ramped up its operations over the past several months as North Korea is short on cash. Lazarus has largely been targeting the cryptocurrency and financial sector in its recent cyberattacks. Security researchers have also observed Lazarus launching ransomware attacks on organizations through virtual hard disk files, a rare tactic. Lazarus has been adapting at a significant rate, including new tools into its campaigns frequently, including a multiplatform malware framework called MATA.

