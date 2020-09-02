Marianna Andreassen, Norwegian parliament director, has confirmed that the government entity has been targeted by threat actors over the past week, resulting in a number of ministers’ email accounts being compromised. Andreassen called the attack “significant,” stating that unauthorized individuals gained access to sensitive information. Email accounts compromised include those of parliament members and parliament employees, however, it is unclear how many were targeted.

The Norwegian police are currently investigating the incident, which affected several Labour Party members and staff as well. The Norwegian National Security Authority (NSA) was also tasked with countering and investigating the attack to determine the threat actor identity. The NSA has reportedly been assisting the parliament with analysis and IT assistance to ensure that their networks are secure and free of intruders following the email compromise.

Read More: Cyber-Attack on Norwegian Parliament