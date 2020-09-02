Global RiskNews Briefs

Belarusian Journalists Face Charges for Covering Protests

02 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

On Wednesday, dozens of journalists gathered outside a police station in Belarus to protest the detention of fellow journalists covering protests outside government buildings. The protests have been occurring for several days now, sparked by the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko. Many members of Belarus’s opposition party claim that the election was rigged. Members of the opposition party have been targeted by the Belarus government, facing jail time, exile, and other extreme pushback.

On Tuesday, several journalists from various Belarusian news outlets were detained, with authorities claiming that they were taking part in an unsanctioned demonstration. If charged, they could face jail time up to 15 days. The election allegedly awarded Lukashenko 80% of the vote, a tally that Belarusian opposition members claim is not accurate. In addition to the detained journalists, two Moscow Associated Press journalists were deported to Russia last Saturday, while the AP’s Belarusian journalists were informed that their press credentials had been revoked.

Read More: Belarusian Journalists Face Charges for Covering Protests

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Strike leader detained in Belarus as crackdown continues

August 31, 2020

Two shot dead in third night of Wisconsin unrest

August 26, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2