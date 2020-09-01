Global RiskNews Briefs

Russian Jet Violated NATO Airspace While Attempting to Intercept US B-52 Bomber

01 Sep 2020 OODA Analyst

On Friday, a Russian military jet violated NATO airspace regulations while allegedly attempting to intercept a US Air Force B-52 bomber. The US aircraft was traveling near the Danish island of Bornholm, according to a NATO statement released on Monday. This represents a major violation of international law, as the Russian jet flying from Kaliningrad followed the B-52 into Danish airspace.

Reacting to the airspace violation, the Danish Quick Reaction Alert aircraft were launched to counter the Russian Su-27 fighter. However, the Russian jet turned back before Danish forces were able to intercept the aircraft. According to NATO, the unauthorized intrusion of sovereign airspace is a major violation of international law. Russia released a statement claiming that its aircraft remained over neutral waters in the Baltic sea and did not enter Danish zones.

