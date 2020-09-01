FBI warned of how Ring doorbell surveillance can be used against police officers

According to leaked documents, smart doorbell vendors such as Amazon’s Ring create concerns on behalf of law enforcement on how their use of IoT technology can pose a risk to the security of police officers. Homeowners implement IoT doorbell technology to provide their homes with heightened security at each point of entry. Their development has also provided criminal investigations with new points of intelligence. Ring currently works with over 400 US police departments to combat crime and provide law enforcement with supplementary evidence.

However, according to leaked documents, nodes in the Neighborhood community sharing network could also be used to push back against the police. The Intercept released a 2019 analysis bulletin highlighting how IoT footage could be used to corroborate witness statements, however, the surveillance tech can also pose security challenges for police officers, specifically when they are considered unwanted visitors at the residence. According to the bulletin, law enforcement personnel could be unwittingly and unknowingly captured on the home surveillance devices, posing a risk to their safety.

