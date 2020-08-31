Global RiskNews Briefs

Strike leader detained in Belarus as crackdown continues

31 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

On Monday, authorities in Belarus arrested a top opposition party leader who organized a strike at a major industrial plant. Many Belarusians claim that this was an attempt to stifle weeks of protests against the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled over the country for 26 years. Opposition members claim that the election was rigged in favor of the incumbent, who has since been cracking down on those who speak out against him, arresting several high-profile members of the organization.

Lukashenko has repeatedly denied requests for a new election, as well as denied the European Union’s offers of mediation. Rather than using security forces to break up demonstrations violently, Lukashenko has repeatedly threatened to jail activists, seeking to end protests through this method. The activist most recently arrested, Anatoly Bokun, lead the strike committee at Belaruskali, which is a massive factory in Soligorsk.

Read More: Strike leader detained in Belarus as crackdown continues

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Two shot dead in third night of Wisconsin unrest

August 26, 2020

What is Kim Yo Jong’s exact role in North Korean politics? Top South Korean officials appear divided

August 26, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2