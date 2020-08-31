CyberNews Briefs

North Korean hackers are actively robbing banks around the world, US government warns

31 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

A North Korean government-backed hacking group, the BeagleBoyz, has returned to target banks across the world after a brief hiatus. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) has released a detailed report that describes how the North Korean threat actor group has made an estimated $2 billion in cryptocurrency since the beginning of their operations, which can be traced back to at least 2015.

The United Nations has stated that they believe the money stolen by the BeagleBoyz in their hacking ventures is used to fund North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. The cyberattacks also pose a serious risk to international financial institutions, their reputations, operations, and public confidence in banking, according to the CISA. The BeagleBoyz used sophisticated techniques, deploying a variety of different tactics to gain initial access including social engineering, contracted third party hacking groups, spear phishing, and watering holes.

